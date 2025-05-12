Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Receives $93.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.80.

IRON has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Disc Medicine

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Disc Medicine

In other Disc Medicine news, insider William Jacob Savage sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $105,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,187.66. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jonathan Yen-Wen Yu sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $87,873.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,491.90. This represents a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 356,290 shares of company stock valued at $19,336,901. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Disc Medicine by 358.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,866,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,320,000 after buying an additional 1,459,434 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Disc Medicine by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,421,000 after buying an additional 262,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Disc Medicine by 22.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,305,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,782,000 after buying an additional 236,800 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Disc Medicine by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,217,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,170,000 after buying an additional 467,988 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Disc Medicine by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 396,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,144,000 after buying an additional 19,538 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Disc Medicine Price Performance

NASDAQ IRON opened at $44.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 0.77. Disc Medicine has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $68.73.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Disc Medicine will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.