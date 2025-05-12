Disc Medicine Q2 EPS Estimate Reduced by Leerink Partnrs

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Disc Medicine in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.20) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.16). The consensus estimate for Disc Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($4.07) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Disc Medicine’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.37) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($7.88) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($9.12) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($8.13) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($6.74) EPS.

IRON has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Disc Medicine from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Disc Medicine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.80.

Disc Medicine Price Performance

Shares of IRON opened at $44.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 0.77. Disc Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $68.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.93 and its 200-day moving average is $54.98.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.03).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Disc Medicine

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRON. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 123.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 22,202 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Disc Medicine by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Disc Medicine by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Disc Medicine by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter worth $486,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Disc Medicine news, insider William Jacob Savage sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $105,357.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,331,187.66. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mona Ashiya sold 202,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $10,974,506.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,332,603.18. This represents a 49.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 356,290 shares of company stock worth $19,336,901. 4.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

