Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DCBO. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on Docebo in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Atb Cap Markets raised Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Docebo in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Docebo from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Docebo from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Docebo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.45.

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO opened at $26.52 on Friday. Docebo has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The company has a market cap of $787.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Docebo by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Docebo by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 68,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 11,355 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Docebo by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 381,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after acquiring an additional 58,702 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Docebo by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Docebo by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 143,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 33,759 shares during the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

