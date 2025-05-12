Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 88.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,328 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 216,723 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,075 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pareto Securities raised Dorian LPG to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $221,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,824,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,382,851.50. This trade represents a 0.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE LPG opened at $22.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.97. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $51.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.42. The firm has a market cap of $942.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.71.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

