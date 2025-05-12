Dragonfly Energy (DFLI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.44) per share and revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter. Dragonfly Energy has set its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.71 million. Dragonfly Energy had a negative net margin of 56.80% and a negative return on equity of 251.32%. On average, analysts expect Dragonfly Energy to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DFLI stock opened at $0.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.41. Dragonfly Energy has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $11.52.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DFLI shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Dragonfly Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.

