Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EPC

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

NYSE EPC opened at $27.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.91. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.46.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $580.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 563.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 126,168 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 750,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,122,000 after acquiring an additional 85,467 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 208.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 188.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 25,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 16,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.