Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWTX. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,119,000. Diadema Partners LP purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 1,097.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EWTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 21st. Scotiabank cut shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edgewise Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Insider Activity at Edgewise Therapeutics

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 496,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.13 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.23. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,809,075 shares in the company, valued at $298,106,679.75. The trade was a 3.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 1,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $25,513.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,670.45. This represents a 7.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,258 shares of company stock worth $234,544 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:EWTX opened at $14.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.50. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $38.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.36.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

