Emera (TSE:EMA) Given New C$65.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Emera (TSE:EMA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Desjardins set a C$62.00 price objective on shares of Emera and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$59.33.

Emera Stock Performance

Emera Dividend Announcement

EMA stock opened at C$61.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$59.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$56.09. Emera has a fifty-two week low of C$44.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$63.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.40%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

