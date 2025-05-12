Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,634 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Energizer by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Energizer by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Energizer by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Energizer during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENR. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Energizer from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Energizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Energizer from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Energizer Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $21.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.77. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $662.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.85 million. Energizer had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 168.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.38%.

About Energizer

(Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.