Enliven Therapeutics (ELVN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Enliven Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Enliven Therapeutics alerts:

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ELVN opened at $18.51 on Monday. Enliven Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $30.03. The company has a market capitalization of $908.21 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Enliven Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Read Our Latest Report on ELVN

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Anish Patel sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $122,606.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 309,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,458.64. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $260,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 990,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,629,865.36. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,111 shares of company stock worth $1,493,145 over the last three months. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.