Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,721 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of Enovis worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENOV. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enovis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,024,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,407,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Enovis by 919.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 333,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,625,000 after purchasing an additional 300,605 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,970,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Enovis by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,048,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,034,000 after purchasing an additional 223,816 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enovis alerts:

Enovis Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE ENOV opened at $33.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.79. Enovis Co. has a 12 month low of $29.32 and a 12 month high of $53.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $558.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.80 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enovis Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Enovis from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Enovis from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

View Our Latest Analysis on ENOV

About Enovis

(Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.