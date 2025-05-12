Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Stock Down 14.8%

ENZ opened at $0.33 on Friday. Enzo Biochem has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.65.

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 75.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENZ. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the fourth quarter valued at $577,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enzo Biochem by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 70,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Enzo Biochem during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lepercq Multi Asset Fund bought a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enzo Biochem by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 11,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Enzo Biochem, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.