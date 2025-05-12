Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Enzo Biochem Stock Down 14.8%
ENZ opened at $0.33 on Friday. Enzo Biochem has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.65.
Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 75.34%.
Enzo Biochem Company Profile
Enzo Biochem, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis.
