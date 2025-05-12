EQT (NYSE:EQT) Stock Acquired Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in EQT stock on April 8th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 4/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 4/8/2025.

EQT Stock Up 3.5%

NYSE EQT opened at $55.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.20, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day moving average of $48.26. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in EQT by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 14.1% in the first quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on EQT. Truist Financial boosted their price target on EQT from $41.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EQT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on EQT from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.94.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

