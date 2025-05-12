Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for ADENTRA Q2 Earnings

Posted by on May 12th, 2025

ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of ADENTRA in a report released on Thursday, May 8th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for ADENTRA’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of ADENTRA to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADE

ADENTRA Price Performance

About ADENTRA

(Get Free Report)

Adex Mining Inc is a mineral exploration and development company in Canada that develops a potential polymetallic focusing on tin, indium, zinc, molybdenum, and tungsten. The company is focused on exploring and developing its Mount Pleasant Property.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for ADENTRA (TSE:ADE)

Receive News & Ratings for ADENTRA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADENTRA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.