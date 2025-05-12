Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for ADENTRA Q2 Earnings

ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of ADENTRA in a report released on Thursday, May 8th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for ADENTRA’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS.
Separately, Desjardins raised shares of ADENTRA to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.
ADENTRA Price Performance
About ADENTRA
Adex Mining Inc is a mineral exploration and development company in Canada that develops a potential polymetallic focusing on tin, indium, zinc, molybdenum, and tungsten. The company is focused on exploring and developing its Mount Pleasant Property.
