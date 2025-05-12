Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for UTI Q3 Earnings

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) – B. Riley lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report released on Wednesday, May 7th. B. Riley analyst G. Boss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. B. Riley has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Universal Technical Institute’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $207.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.63 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research upped their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Universal Technical Institute Price Performance

UTI opened at $34.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average of $25.77. Universal Technical Institute has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 105.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George W. Brochick sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $220,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,917 shares in the company, valued at $963,360.03. This represents a 18.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sherrell Smith sold 39,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $1,098,571.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,954,849.20. This trade represents a 18.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,524 shares of company stock worth $2,578,450 in the last three months. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Featured Articles

