Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CMPX Q2 Earnings

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 8th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.12). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Compass Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Compass Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CMPX. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Compass Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners raised shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Compass Therapeutics Price Performance

Compass Therapeutics stock opened at $1.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.10. Compass Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $4.08.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPX. MPM Bioimpact LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 8,567,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926,002 shares during the period. Enavate Sciences GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $11,293,000. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 225.4% during the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,005 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 5,779,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 150,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP increased its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 2,954,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Compass Therapeutics

In related news, insider Jonathan Anderman purchased 20,000 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,340. The trade was a 2,000.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 3,571,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $5,678,570.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.