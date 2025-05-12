Equities Analysts Set Expectations for RYAM Q2 Earnings

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report issued on Thursday, May 8th. Sidoti Csr analyst D. Harriman now expects that the basic materials company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RYAM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE:RYAM opened at $3.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.99. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.63.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.80 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 157.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 500,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 306,640 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 11,384 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 273.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 61,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 132,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 14,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company’s products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

