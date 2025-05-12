Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $303.00 to $328.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ESS has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.11.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $282.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.27. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $243.85 and a 52 week high of $317.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.05. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $464.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $2.57 dividend. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $10.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary Kasaris sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.80, for a total value of $842,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,904. The trade was a 61.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 7,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,298,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,077,170. This trade represents a 31.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,345 shares of company stock worth $6,682,539 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 4,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

