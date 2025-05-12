Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Receives $57.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.40.
ESTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Establishment Labs in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of Establishment Labs stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. Establishment Labs has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day moving average is $38.48. The firm has a market cap of $981.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 0.73.
Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.13. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 184.55% and a negative net margin of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $41.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.
