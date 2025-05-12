Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Evans Bancorp Stock Up 2.4%

EVBN stock opened at $39.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Evans Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $46.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.15. The stock has a market cap of $220.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Evans Bancorp news, CEO David J. Nasca sold 1,434 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $55,653.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,431 shares in the company, valued at $4,052,967.11. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evans Bancorp

About Evans Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 68,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.