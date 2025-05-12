Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Stock Position Cut by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,811,000 after acquiring an additional 830,470 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Everi by 3,126.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 429,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 415,833 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its stake in Everi by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,924,921 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,516,000 after purchasing an additional 370,704 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter valued at $4,361,000. Finally, Cigogne Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter valued at $3,679,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 7,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $100,668.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,615.20. This trade represents a 8.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,413 shares in the company, valued at $789,428.75. This represents a 34.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE EVRI opened at $14.06 on Monday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $14.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

