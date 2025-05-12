Evoke Pharma (EVOK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Evoke Pharma to post earnings of ($0.33) per share and revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 million. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 308.49% and a negative net margin of 71.32%.

Evoke Pharma Trading Down 2.8%

EVOK opened at $3.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.16. Evoke Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.09.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

