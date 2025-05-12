Expion360 (XPON) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.64) per share and revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter.

Expion360 Stock Performance

XPON opened at $1.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.01. Expion360 has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $223.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

About Expion360

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; power generators AURA POWERCAP; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

