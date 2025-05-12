Expion360 (XPON) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.64) per share and revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter.
Expion360 Stock Performance
XPON opened at $1.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.01. Expion360 has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $223.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
About Expion360
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Expion360
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Constellation Powers Up With Reinforced AI Data Center Strategy
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Top Analyst-Rated Healthcare Stocks to Watch Now
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- GlobalFoundries Stock Hits Bottom: Is a Rebound Coming?
Receive News & Ratings for Expion360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expion360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.