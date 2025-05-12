Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stake Boosted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,482,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,193 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $24,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,919,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,965,000 after purchasing an additional 690,262 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,068,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,385,000 after purchasing an additional 49,888 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,837,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,494,000 after purchasing an additional 290,184 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,384,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,914,000 after purchasing an additional 94,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 397,835.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,276,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,619 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.58.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $14.80 on Monday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $19.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $284.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.32 million. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 110.86% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Extreme Networks announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $490,504.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,510,719 shares in the company, valued at $20,742,171.87. This represents a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Articles

