Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Fennec Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.12) per share and revenue of $8.18 million for the quarter.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:FENC opened at $5.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average of $5.88. The stock has a market cap of $164.74 million, a P/E ratio of -59.69 and a beta of 0.32. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $10.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on FENC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rosty Raykov sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $63,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,133.97. The trade was a 15.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 31,186 shares of company stock valued at $191,589 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.76% of the company’s stock.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

