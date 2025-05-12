FibroBiologics (FBLG) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect FibroBiologics to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.
FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect FibroBiologics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
FibroBiologics Stock Down 1.8%
Shares of NASDAQ:FBLG opened at $0.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of -0.25. FibroBiologics has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $13.59.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FibroBiologics Company Profile
FibroBiologics, Inc operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer.
