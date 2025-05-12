Financial Comparison: Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) and ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN)

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) and ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Guidewire Software and ServiceTitan, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guidewire Software 1 2 10 0 2.69 ServiceTitan 0 4 10 1 2.80

Guidewire Software currently has a consensus target price of $206.08, suggesting a potential downside of 3.53%. ServiceTitan has a consensus target price of $118.23, suggesting a potential downside of 4.82%. Given Guidewire Software’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Guidewire Software is more favorable than ServiceTitan.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guidewire Software $1.08 billion 16.52 -$6.10 million ($0.21) -1,017.29 ServiceTitan $771.88 million 12.43 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Guidewire Software and ServiceTitan”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ServiceTitan has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Guidewire Software.

Profitability

This table compares Guidewire Software and ServiceTitan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guidewire Software 2.91% 2.38% 1.38% ServiceTitan N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Guidewire Software beats ServiceTitan on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc. provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed. In addition, the company offers Guidewire Rating Management to manage the pricing of insurance products; and Guidewire Reinsurance Management to use rules-based logic to execute reinsurance strategy through underwriting and claims processes. Further, it provides Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based integrated business application; Guidewire AppReader, a submission intake management solution; Guidewire ClaimCenter Package for the London market supports the claims workflow used by London Market insurers and brokers; Guidewire Digital Engagement Applications, which enable insurers to provide digital experiences to customers, agents, vendors, and field personnel through their device of choice; and Guidewire for Salesforce to provide customer information regarding policies and claims. Additionally, the company offers Guidewire Predict, a P&C-specific machine-learning platform; Guidewire HazardHub that allows insurers to understand, assess, price, and manage property risk; Guidewire Canvas, Guidewire Compare, and Guidewire Explore cloud-native applications; and Guidewire Cyence, a cyber-risk economic modeling product. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About ServiceTitan

(Get Free Report)

ServiceTitan, Inc. engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.