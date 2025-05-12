Financial Comparison: Pharmaxis (OTCMKTS:PXSLY) & Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

Pharmaxis (OTCMKTS:PXSLY – Get Free Report) and Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pharmaxis and Wave Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharmaxis 0 0 0 0 0.00 Wave Life Sciences 0 1 10 1 3.00

Wave Life Sciences has a consensus price target of $21.17, indicating a potential upside of 221.19%. Given Wave Life Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wave Life Sciences is more favorable than Pharmaxis.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Pharmaxis has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wave Life Sciences has a beta of -0.92, indicating that its share price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pharmaxis and Wave Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharmaxis N/A N/A N/A Wave Life Sciences -66.50% -280.57% -52.90%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pharmaxis and Wave Life Sciences”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pharmaxis $8.75 million 3.03 -$9.36 million N/A N/A Wave Life Sciences $108.30 million 9.38 -$57.51 million ($0.79) -8.34

Pharmaxis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wave Life Sciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Wave Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.1% of Wave Life Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Wave Life Sciences beats Pharmaxis on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pharmaxis

Pharmaxis Ltd engages in the research, development, and commercialization of healthcare products for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mannitol business, and New Drug Development. It offers Bronchitol, an inhaled dry powder for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and Aridol, an airways inflammation test that is used to identify twitchy or hyper-responsive airways, as well as to assist in diagnosing and managing asthma. The company's product pipeline consists of amine oxidase inhibitors comprising semicarbazide-sensitive amine oxidase for diabetic retinopathy; selective lysyl oxidase like inhibitors targeting chronic fibrotic diseases, such as NASH, pulmonary fibrosis, kidney fibrosis, and cardiac fibrosis; and pan-lysyl oxidase inhibitors targeting severe fibrotic indications, which includes cancers and scarring. It is also developing Orbital, a dry powder inhaler to deliver high drug doses to lungs. Pharmaxis Ltd was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Frenchs Forest, Australia.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders. It is developing WVE-006, a RNA editing oligonucleotide for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; siRNA clinical candidate for the treatment of obesity and other metabolic disorders; WVE-N531, a exon skipping oligonucleotide for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy; and WVE-003, an antisense silencing oligonucleotide for the treatment of Huntington's disease (HD). The company has collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline for the research, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for disorders of the Central Nervous System; and Asuragen, Inc. for the development and potential commercialization of companion diagnostics for investigational allele-selective therapeutic programs targeting HD. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

