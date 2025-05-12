Financial Contrast: Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) vs. Trident Digital Tech (NASDAQ:TDTH)

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) and Trident Digital Tech (NASDAQ:TDTH – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Corpay and Trident Digital Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Corpay alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corpay 0 5 10 1 2.75 Trident Digital Tech 0 0 0 0 0.00

Corpay presently has a consensus target price of $395.07, indicating a potential upside of 20.77%. Given Corpay’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Corpay is more favorable than Trident Digital Tech.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corpay $4.05 billion 5.68 $1.00 billion $14.26 22.94 Trident Digital Tech $465,435.00 30.52 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Corpay and Trident Digital Tech”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Corpay has higher revenue and earnings than Trident Digital Tech.

Profitability

This table compares Corpay and Trident Digital Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corpay 25.25% 41.46% 7.55% Trident Digital Tech N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.8% of Corpay shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Corpay shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Corpay beats Trident Digital Tech on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corpay

(Get Free Report)

Corpay, Inc. operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards. It also provides corporate payment solutions consisting of accounts payable automation; virtual cards, cross-border solutions; and purchasing and travel and entertainment card products, as well as lodging payments solutions for employees who travel overnight for work purposes; traveling crews and stranded passengers from airlines and cruise lines; and insurance policyholders displaced from their homes due to damage or catastrophe. In addition, the company offers gifts and payroll cards. It serves business, merchant, consumer, and payment network customers. The company was formerly known as FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Corpay, Inc. in March 2024. Corpay, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Trident Digital Tech

(Get Free Report)

Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of business consulting services and information technology customization solutions. Its products include Tridentity, TriVerse, TriEvents, and TriFood. The company was founded by Soon Huat Lim in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.