Financial Contrast: RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) versus Atlantic International (NASDAQ:ATLN)

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) and Atlantic International (NASDAQ:ATLN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

RCM Technologies has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantic International has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.2% of RCM Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 26.4% of RCM Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of Atlantic International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RCM Technologies 0 0 1 1 3.50 Atlantic International 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for RCM Technologies and Atlantic International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

RCM Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 64.78%. Given RCM Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe RCM Technologies is more favorable than Atlantic International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RCM Technologies and Atlantic International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RCM Technologies $278.38 million 0.54 $16.83 million $1.67 12.17 Atlantic International $442.61 million 0.34 -$5.63 million ($6.63) -0.45

RCM Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atlantic International. Atlantic International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RCM Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares RCM Technologies and Atlantic International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RCM Technologies 5.77% 58.70% 13.76% Atlantic International N/A -298.20% -42.32%

Summary

RCM Technologies beats Atlantic International on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RCM Technologies

(Get Free Report)

RCM Technologies, Inc. provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design. The Specialty Health Care segment provides long-term and short-term staffing, executive search, international recruitment, and placement services in the fields of allied and therapy staffing, correctional healthcare staffing, health information management, nursing services, physician and advanced practice, school staffing and recruitment, and telepractice. The Life Sciences and Information Technology segment offers enterprise business solutions, application services, IT infrastructure solutions, life sciences solutions, and other vertical market specific solutions; and data solutions, digitization, recruiting process outsourcing, human capital management solutions, workforce management, and consulting services. The company serves aerospace and defense, energy, financial services, health care, life sciences, manufacturing and distribution, and technology industries, as well as educational institutions and the public sector. RCM Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is based in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

About Atlantic International

(Get Free Report)

Atlantic International Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of genetic analysis technologies. Its services include RNA sequencing and DNA sequencing. The company was founded by William C. St. Laurent and Daniel R. Jones in 2013 and is headquartered in Billercia, MA.

