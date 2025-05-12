First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens dropped their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $26.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.77. First Interstate BancSystem has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $36.77.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $43,467.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,414,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,068,688.16. This trade represents a 0.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,229,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,691,000 after acquiring an additional 587,975 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,786,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,269 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,474,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,765,000 after purchasing an additional 145,842 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 14.1% in the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 5,053,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,778,000 after buying an additional 624,268 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,045,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,836,000 after buying an additional 138,050 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

