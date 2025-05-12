First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 26,999,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,949,544 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,029,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,109 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter worth $11,044,000. Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $8,559,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at $6.44 on Monday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average of $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.19). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $423.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Equinox Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EQX shares. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. TD Securities raised Equinox Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Equinox Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Equinox Gold Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

