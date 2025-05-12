First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) Shares Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Free Report) by 977.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,419 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.92% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 5,163.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 47,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FAN opened at $16.24 on Monday. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $18.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32. The company has a market capitalization of $138.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.87.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

