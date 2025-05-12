First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Holdings Boosted by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) by 89.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,294 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 1.74% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management grew its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 53,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 17,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTRI opened at $13.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.75. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $92.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.0308 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

