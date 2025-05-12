Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Flex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Flex from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Flex in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Flex from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Get Flex alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FLEX

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Flex

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 87,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $3,172,797.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,566.43. This represents a 55.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 120,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $4,581,465.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,363,431.37. The trade was a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Flex by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 26,114,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,436,000 after purchasing an additional 569,916 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flex by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,298,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,155,000 after acquiring an additional 817,215 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Flex by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,513,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,833,000 after acquiring an additional 916,085 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Flex by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,408,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,006,000 after purchasing an additional 361,049 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at $229,484,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Flex Stock Performance

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $38.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.51. Flex has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $45.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Flex will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Flex

(Get Free Report

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.