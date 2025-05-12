Forest Oil (OTCMKTS:SOGCQ) vs. VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Critical Survey

Forest Oil (OTCMKTS:SOGCQ – Get Free Report) and VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Forest Oil and VAALCO Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forest Oil 0 0 0 0 0.00 VAALCO Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

VAALCO Energy has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 132.56%. Given VAALCO Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VAALCO Energy is more favorable than Forest Oil.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forest Oil N/A N/A N/A VAALCO Energy 17.93% 15.63% 8.72%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Forest Oil and VAALCO Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

50.3% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Forest Oil and VAALCO Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forest Oil N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A VAALCO Energy $478.99 million 0.75 $60.35 million $0.55 6.25

VAALCO Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Forest Oil.

Summary

VAALCO Energy beats Forest Oil on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forest Oil

Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation, formerly Forest Oil Corporation, is an oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development, exploitation and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The Company operates through the oil and gas exploration and production segment. Its properties are primarily focused in three geographic areas: East Texas, targeting the Cotton Valley Sand, Haynesville Shale and Pettet formations; South Texas, targeting the Eagle Ford Shale formation, and North Texas, targeting the Granite Wash formation. Its East Texas portion of properties is characterized by various productive horizons, such as the Cotton Valley Sand, Haynesville Shale, Haynesville Lime, Pettet, Bossier Shale, Travis Peak and other formations. It holds interests in approximately 272,100 gross (217,000 net) acres in East Texas, over 82,900 gross (53,400 net) acres in South Texas and approximately 33,900 gross (25,300 net) acres in North Texas.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns 100% interest in the Eastern Desert, which contains West Gharib, West Bakr and North West Gharib merged concessions covering as area of approximately 45,067 acres, as well as Western Desert, which contains the South Ghazalat concession covering as area of approximately 7,340 acres located in Egypt. In addition, the company production and working interests in Cardium light oil and Mannville liquids-rich gas assets covering as area of 47,400 gross acres located near the north of Calgary, Alberta; and an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

