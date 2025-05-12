FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of FormFactor worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,114,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,050,000 after buying an additional 1,742,493 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,037,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,632,000 after buying an additional 594,426 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,581,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,575,000 after buying an additional 484,176 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,595,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,202,000 after buying an additional 409,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,757,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,312,000 after buying an additional 406,768 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FORM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on FormFactor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on FormFactor from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $126,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,650 shares in the company, valued at $16,197,818. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FormFactor Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ FORM opened at $29.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.67. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.58 and a 12 month high of $63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.14.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $171.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

FormFactor Profile

(Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.