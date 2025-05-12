Fractyl Health (GUTS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter.

Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect Fractyl Health to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fractyl Health alerts:

Fractyl Health Trading Down 3.6%

NASDAQ:GUTS opened at $1.59 on Monday. Fractyl Health has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GUTS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Fractyl Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fractyl Health from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GUTS

About Fractyl Health

(Get Free Report)

Fractyl Health, Inc, a metabolic therapeutics company, develops therapies for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D) and obesity. The company develops Revita DMR System (Revita), an outpatient procedural therapy designed to durably modify duodenal dysfunction, a pathologic consequence of a high fat and high sugar diet, which can initiate T2D and obesity in humans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fractyl Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fractyl Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.