Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Stock Position Increased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.15% of Franklin Covey worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FC. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 509.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 20,310.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FC opened at $21.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Franklin Covey Co. has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $44.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The business had revenue of $59.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.24 million. As a group, analysts predict that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

