FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.06.

FUBO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Huber Research upgraded FuboTV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group set a $3.50 price objective on FuboTV in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on FuboTV from $3.35 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on FuboTV from $6.40 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Insider Activity at FuboTV

Institutional Trading of FuboTV

In related news, CFO John Janedis sold 25,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $107,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of FuboTV by 121.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,256,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 688,625 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FuboTV by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in FuboTV in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in FuboTV in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FuboTV by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,676,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

FuboTV Stock Performance

FuboTV stock opened at $2.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $922.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.19. FuboTV has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $6.45.

FuboTV Company Profile

(Get Free Report

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

