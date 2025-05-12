FY2025 Earnings Estimate for AMRK Issued By DA Davidson

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for A-Mark Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for A-Mark Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $2.11 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for A-Mark Precious Metals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.29%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, A-Mark Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of AMRK stock opened at $21.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average is $27.73. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $47.39.

Institutional Trading of A-Mark Precious Metals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRK. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 1,192.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 446.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

