Gain Therapeutics (GANX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.
Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect Gain Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Gain Therapeutics Stock Down 4.4%
GANX opened at $1.94 on Monday. Gain Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03. The company has a market cap of $57.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.17.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gain Therapeutics
About Gain Therapeutics
Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gain Therapeutics
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Constellation Powers Up With Reinforced AI Data Center Strategy
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Top Analyst-Rated Healthcare Stocks to Watch Now
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- GlobalFoundries Stock Hits Bottom: Is a Rebound Coming?
Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.