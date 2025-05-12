Gain Therapeutics (GANX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect Gain Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gain Therapeutics alerts:

Gain Therapeutics Stock Down 4.4%

GANX opened at $1.94 on Monday. Gain Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03. The company has a market cap of $57.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GANX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gain Therapeutics

About Gain Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.