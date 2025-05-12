Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie increased their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gambling.com Group in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ GAMB opened at $13.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average is $13.23. Gambling.com Group has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $476.25 million, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Gambling.com Group will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAMB. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 109,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Gambling.com Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 49,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 1,613.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 120,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 481.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

