Genasys (GNSS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Genasys to post earnings of ($0.13) per share and revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Genasys had a negative net margin of 109.39% and a negative return on equity of 122.99%. On average, analysts expect Genasys to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Genasys Stock Performance

GNSS stock opened at $2.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $93.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84. Genasys has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33.

About Genasys

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

