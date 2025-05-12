Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 448,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 246,649 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Geron were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its position in shares of Geron by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 17,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Geron by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Geron by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 7,592 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Geron in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Geron by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GERN. Scotiabank cut shares of Geron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Geron from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Geron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.06.

Geron Price Performance

Geron stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. Geron Co. has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.88 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 682.48% and a negative return on equity of 67.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12927.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

