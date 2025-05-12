Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global Business Travel Group were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 390.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GBTG opened at $5.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.22. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $9.60.

Global Business Travel Group ( NYSE:GBTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. Global Business Travel Group had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Business Travel Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GBTG shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Global Business Travel Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.70.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

