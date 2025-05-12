GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Acquired Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in GoDaddy stock on April 8th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 4/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 4/8/2025.

GoDaddy Trading Down 0.3%

GDDY opened at $182.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.84 and a 52 week high of $216.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.20. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.08). GoDaddy had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 176.06%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.66, for a total transaction of $541,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,350,548.34. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total transaction of $171,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 256,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,130,990.75. This represents a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,500 shares of company stock worth $10,244,835. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 123.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 591.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 307.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on GDDY shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $172.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on GoDaddy from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.86.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

