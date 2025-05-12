goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Lowered to C$192.00 at TD Securities

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$199.00 to C$192.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GSY has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded goeasy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$207.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on goeasy from C$222.00 to C$182.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Scotiabank cut their target price on goeasy from C$240.00 to C$215.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Cormark dropped their price objective on goeasy from C$240.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on goeasy from C$230.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, goeasy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$211.13.

Shares of TSE:GSY opened at C$143.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87. goeasy has a 1-year low of C$134.01 and a 1-year high of C$206.02. The company has a current ratio of 82.04, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$152.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$164.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

