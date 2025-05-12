Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Receives $49.70 Average PT from Analysts

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.70.

GLNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DNB Markets upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Fearnley Fonds raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Dnb Nor Markets raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Golar LNG stock opened at $37.87 on Friday. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $44.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 270.52 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is 208.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 358.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 647 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

