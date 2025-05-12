Gold Stocks To Watch Now – May 10th

Robinhood Markets, Coca-Cola, Cadence Design Systems, Newmont, Barrick Gold, Kinross Gold, and Agnico Eagle Mines are the seven Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of companies whose primary business involves the exploration, mining, refining or processing of gold. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure both to fluctuations in the market price of gold and to company-specific factors such as production costs, reserve levels and operational performance. As a result, gold stocks can behave differently from the underlying bullion price, reflecting both commodity cycles and corporate fundamentals. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

NASDAQ HOOD traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.65. The stock had a trading volume of 44,231,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,087,802. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $66.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,225,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,486,956. Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $303.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.65.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $305.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,479,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,973. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $328.99. The stock has a market cap of $83.49 billion, a PE ratio of 79.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $264.34 and a 200-day moving average of $284.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.93. The company had a trading volume of 8,139,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,900,882. Newmont has a 52 week low of $36.86 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.69 and its 200-day moving average is $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Barrick Gold (GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Barrick Gold stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.83. The company had a trading volume of 21,204,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,655,397. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.83. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Kinross Gold (KGC)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

KGC traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.05. 19,486,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,026,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.64. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $15.96.

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Shares of AEM traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.04. 2,383,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,329. The company has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $63.01 and a 52 week high of $126.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.79.

